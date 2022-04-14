Andie

The Ibiza—glossy Eco Nylon

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Andie

Our slinky, soft Glossy Eco Nylon looks luxe and feels so smooth. Fabric Content: 76% recycled nylon, 24% spandex Rinse in cold water immediately after wearing to remove some chlorine, saltwater, sunscreen and/or natural body oils. Hand-wash your suits in cold water with a gentle laundry detergent or hand soap. Do not bleach, iron, or tumble dry. Lay Flat to Dry. Hang drying can stretch out your suit. Laying flat to dry gives the fabric a chance to reshape. For super-suit longevity, pre-rinse your Andie in fresh water before diving into the pool or ocean. Salt, chlorine, and other particles cling to dry suits, so jumping in some clean water before your day at the beach/pool/park help maintain swimsuit fibers.