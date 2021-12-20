Vrai

The Hover

$1060.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vrai

The Hover solitaire ring in 18k yellow gold with an oval cut diamond Created to inspire joy, the Hover engagement ring features a floating solitaire diamond with surrealistic appeal. This mesmerizing ring shows off your diamond in an unexpected way. Our signature cup setting keeps your stone secure while hovering above your finger for an infinitely dreamy effect.