Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Brandon Maxwell
The Holland Wool-blend Pants
$1695.00
$847.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Brandon Maxwell
The Holland Wool-blend Pants
BUY
£855.00
£1710.00
Net-A-Porter
Ferragamo
Creased Trousers
BUY
$740.00
$1450.00
SSENSE
Banana Republic
Lena Wide-leg Linen-blend Pant
BUY
$109.99
$140.00
Banana Republic
Reiss
Haisley Tailored Flare Trousers
BUY
£150.00
Reiss
More from Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell
The Holland Wool-blend Pants
BUY
£855.00
£1710.00
Net-A-Porter
Brandon Maxwell
Fashion Face Covering
BUY
$9.98
Walmart
Brandon Maxwell
Fashion Face Covering
BUY
$9.98
Walmart
Brandon Maxwell
Fashion Face Covering
BUY
$9.98
Walmart
More from Suiting
Brandon Maxwell
The Holland Wool-blend Pants
BUY
£855.00
£1710.00
Net-A-Porter
Ferragamo
Red Single-breasted Blazer
BUY
£1069.00
£3035.00
SSENSE
Brandon Maxwell
The Holland Wool-blend Pants
BUY
$847.50
$1695.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Maya Linen Vest
BUY
$159.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted