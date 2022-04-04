Heist

The Highlight Short

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Heist

The cutting edge of bra comfort innovations... meet The Contour Bra. Impeccable design, unparalleled performance and maximum support: raise your cup to our groundbreaking bra. . Find Your Perfect Fit The Contour Bra is available in sizes 1-9 and uses the sister sizing method. To find your perfect fit, simply measure the fullest part of your bust and underbust, and use our size chart below to find the corresponding size, from 1 to 9. Your browser does not support our video. Product Details Over three years in the making, our revolutionary bra combines style, support and performance. It's engineered using cutting-edge technology, from our body-moulding HeroPanels™ to expertly placed hardware that ensures even weight distribution (and total comfort). We've swapped traditional underwiring for our lightweight and flexible HeroWire™, traditional elastic for smooth and stretch-rich HeroTape™. The result? A beautiful, comfortable bra that lifts you up, in more ways than one." Key Features & Benefits Seamless finish: Moulded cups (made from beautifully breathable stretch mesh and super-soft polyamide) and a high-stretch back panel offer incredible support and a seam-free silhouette. HeroPanel™ technology: We incorporated our signature HeroPanel technology, lining the cradle with a bonded, body-moulding panel for enhanced bust support and fit. Centre-front opening: a discreet hook-and-eye fastening makes it easy to put on and take off. HeroWire™: Our new, silicone-coated HeroWire™ is superior to traditional underwires. It's strong, lightweight and flexible, following and moulding to your own unique shape, without compromising on support or lift. HeroTape™: Boasting supreme stretch that bounces back, our new HeroTape™ replaces traditional elastic at the neckline edge for a smooth and seamless design. Weightless: Our hardware doesn't just look good... each piece, from the adjustable sliders to the centre-back ring works in tandem to evenly distribute the weight of the breasts for the most comfortable, supportive feel, all day long. How To Put On Your browser does not support our video. Care Instructions Polyamide: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane. Mesh: 79% Polyamide, 21% Elastane. Ideally, wash me with your hands. Realistically, I can be washed in the machine with care (keep it cold and gentle, please).