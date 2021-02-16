Everlane

The High-rise Skinny Jean

Details Sophie is 5′9″, size 4, wearing a 26 Tall Skinny fit. Cropped and slim at the ankle. Sits at high waist. Rise: 10.5”. Inseam: 26.5”. Leg opening: 11” (size 28).We’ve found that most people prefer to size up in this color. Comfort stretch: 98% cotton, 2% elastane. This premium 11 oz Japanese denim has an authentic feel with a touch of stretch—and doesn’t bag out.Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Made in Bien Hoa, VietnamSee the factory Questions about fit? Contact us Description The perfect high-rise jean. Made of premium Japanese denim with just a touch of stretch, the High-Rise Skinny Jean is designed with a holds-you-in rise for a sleek fit. Quite possibly the most flattering jean—ever. Made at the world’s cleanest denim factory.