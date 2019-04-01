For a trippy pop-culture binge, read The Heavens and watch Netflix’s show Russian Doll. Both are about women who wake up, over and over, in alternate realities. The Heavens' premise is both brilliant and hard to describe. Ben and Kate meet at a rich girl's party, and instantly hit it off. What Ben doesn't know, though, is that Kate believes her dreams set in Elizabethan England are actually the real world, and the waking world of Manhattan is just a dream. When her dreams start changing the world, we begin to think she's right. This is one of the most gripping and original works around.