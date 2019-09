Physicians Formula

The Healthy Eyeshadow Classic Nude

WHAT IT IS: Ultra-creamy, highly-pigmented, and coordinated eyeshadows that can be mixed and layered.WHY IT'S GOOD FOR YOU: Skin -loving infused formula includes Anti-aging Peptides, Vegan Collagen and Vitamin C & E while the wet and dry application takes you from day to night. SOLUTION FOR: Creasing Eyeshadow Fallout KEY INGREDIENTS: Anti-aging Peptides Conditioning Vegan CollagenVitamins C & E