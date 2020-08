PJ Harlow

The Grazer Face Mask

$18.00

75% Rayon, 25% Satin Made in the USA Pull On closure Machine Wash MADE IN THE USA Lift the tab & graze away. This satin face mask is perfect for limiting dust, environment inhalation, and touching of the nose and mouth. This innovative PJ Harlow original is the future of face masks. NEED A BITE? HOW ABOUT A DRINK? TRY THE NEW GRAZER FACE MASK.