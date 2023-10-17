Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Birdies
The Goldfinch
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Birdies
Need a few alternatives?
Birdies
The Goldfinch
BUY
$175.00
Birdies
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina Flat
BUY
£392.00
Revolve
Seychelles
Pumpkin Ballet Flat
BUY
$129.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Whitney Strappy Ballet Flat
BUY
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Birdies
Birdies
The Starling
BUY
$65.00
$145.00
Birdies
Birdies
The Starling
BUY
$65.00
$145.00
Birdies
Birdies
The Goldfinch
BUY
$110.00
Birdies
Birdies
The Phoebe
BUY
$85.00
Birdies
More from Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Rhinestone Mary Jane Flat
BUY
$160.00
Nordstrom
Maje
Faby Stud-embellished Leather Ballet Courts
BUY
$365.00
Selfridges & Co.
Stradivarius
Ballet Flats With Studded Straps
BUY
$49.90
Stradivarius
ASOS DESIGN
Legend Premium Soft Leather Cross Strap Ballet With Har
BUY
$109.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted