Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Summersalt
The Going Places Gauze Drawstring Shorts
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Summersalt
Need a few alternatives?
Princess Polly Curve
The Chloe Set White Curve
BUY
$68.00
Princess Polly
Boohoo
Relaxed Fit Gingham Shirt & Shorts Set
BUY
$30.00
$75.00
Boohoo
Solid & Striped
The Baby Bike Short
BUY
$125.00
Revolve
Else
Summer Plaid Shorts
BUY
$95.00
Shopbop
More from Summersalt
Summersalt
The Going Places Gauze Drawstring Shorts
BUY
$55.00
Summersalt
Summersalt
The On-the-go Pant
BUY
$100.00
$145.00
Summersalt
Summersalt
The Split Backflip
BUY
£110.00
Summersalt
Summersalt
The Ruffle Backflip
BUY
$95.00
Summersalt
More from Shorts
Princess Polly Curve
The Chloe Set White Curve
BUY
$68.00
Princess Polly
Boohoo
Relaxed Fit Gingham Shirt & Shorts Set
BUY
$30.00
$75.00
Boohoo
Solid & Striped
The Baby Bike Short
BUY
$125.00
Revolve
Else
Summer Plaid Shorts
BUY
$95.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted