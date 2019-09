Gin Lab

The Gin Lab Experience

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At City of London Distillery

We welcome visitors to the Gin Lab, to learn about distilling and the different botanicals, design their recipe and to distill their very own personalised bottle of gin (70 cl). The Gin Lab Experience takes approximately 2 hours and includes a G&T. Ticket includes a voucher for £5-off a bottle of our gin.