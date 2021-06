Madewell

The Gemma Mule

$98.00 $54.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care A Moroccan-inspired pointy-toe mule, made from buttery-soft leather or plush velvet, lends an exotic note to any look. True to size. Leather or textile upper/leather lining/leather or synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #5443546