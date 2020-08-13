Mott & Bow

The French Terry Sweatshirt

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mott & Bow

Fabric A lightweight 100% Peruvian cotton loopback french terry sweatshirt Take the gym to the street with this casual but elevated sweatshirt Care Machine wash cold. Tumble dry on low. Fit Details Relaxed sweatshirt fit with raglan sleeves for ease at chest and arms Light fabric prevents bulkiness Rib trims at the neck, cuff, and hem True to size Model is wearing a size small