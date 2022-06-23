Samsung

The Freestyle

$899.99 $799.99

Buy Now Review It

At Samsung

The 180 degree design gives you the flexibility to point, play and enjoy a big screen experience. The projector optimizes screen size, auto-focuses, and levels the image even when pointed on an angle. Access your streaming apps, listen to your favorite playlist, use voice assistants. The speaker sound waves in every direction for a deeply immersive and cinematic audio experience.