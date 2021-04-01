Birkenstock x Toogood

The Forager Leather Sandal

$450.00

At Birkenstock

The Forager is Toogood’s sculptural re-cut of the classic BIRKENSTOCK Zürich style with clean lines and considered minimalism. The premium leather upper has a hidden hook-and-loop fastener closure and the cork-latex footbed is also covered with leather for a unified look. Upper: elegant smooth aniline leather, lined with suede Footbed: anatomically shaped BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed fully covered with smooth premium nappa leather in matching colours of the upper material – for a monochrome look Sole: premium leather outsole Details: hook&loop to ensure adjustability and fast and easy closure Branding: Toogood logo branding printed in heelcup of the footbed Packaging: exclusive packaging concept, including co-branded hangtag, shoebox and info card