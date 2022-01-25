For Them

At For Them

The Fluid Serum is a velvety, CBD-infused potion for satisfaction—from bottom to top. When absorbed, our serum may increase blood flow to the body’s most intimate areas—expanding the bounds of your sensitivity.* Oil-based for friction-free play with hands and bodies. Go a full round, then another. Broad Spectrum CBD needs 30 minutes to activate, but you can play from minute one. Intentionally designed for human touch. Crafted by queer folks for all skin types and intimate areas. How to use: Warm between the palms. Apply to the body. Euphoria. (While it's fine to lick, please note The Fluid Serum is not designed as a tincture!) *FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All sales will appear as FOR THEM, INC on the credit card statement.