Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Cotton On
The Flexi Brasiliano Brief
$8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Cotton On
Need a few alternatives?
Organic Basics
Organic Cotton Briefs, 2-pack
BUY
$45.00
Organic Basics
Hanky Panky
Supima® Cotton Boyshort
BUY
$34.00
Zappos
Warner's
No Pinching. No Problems. Cotton Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$12.00
Bare Necessities
Natori
Bliss Cotton Girl Brief
BUY
$20.00
Bare Necessities
More from Cotton On
Cotton On
Pointelle Sleep Shorts
BUY
$29.99
Myer
Cotton On
Fosters 6 Panel Hat
BUY
$19.99
Cotton On
Cotton On
Curve Amalfi Satin Maxi Skirt
BUY
$49.99
The Iconic
Cotton On
Miami Cargo Pants
BUY
$48.00
$69.99
The Iconic
More from Intimates
ODDOBODY
Oddobody Organic Cotton Brief
BUY
$24.00
Urban Outfitters
Organic Basics
Organic Cotton Briefs, 2-pack
BUY
$45.00
Organic Basics
Hanky Panky
Supima® Cotton Boyshort
BUY
$34.00
Zappos
Warner's
No Pinching. No Problems. Cotton Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$12.00
Bare Necessities
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted