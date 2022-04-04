Heist

The Fifty

£24.00

These 50 denier black tights are the perfect combination of durable, lightweight and opaque. The Fifty are a bestselling pair of tights for a reason. Product Details The most comfortable and flexible tights you'll ever own. In high-waisted black 50 denier, The 50 leverage our gravity-defying, seamless supportive design, as well as a breathable, adaptive waistband and super soft yarn. Digging, sagging and rolling tights are history. Tights that work for you are the future. Key Features & Benefits Gravity-defying: no gusset means no sagging. Comfier: our waistband doesn't dig or roll, it hugs. Stronger: our durable yarn is better for you and our planet. Care Instructions Ideally, we recommend hand washing. Realistically, machine wash with care (cold 30C and gentle). Our tights are designed to last but like any garments made from delicate fabrics, they do ask that you treat them with tender loving care. Click here for our top tips on how to care for yours. Materials Body and waistband: luxurious double-covered yarn, 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane. Adaptive waistband is hand-sewn using light cotton thread.