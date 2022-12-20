Matt Kracht

The Field Guide To Dumb Birds Of North America

National bestseller and fan favorite! This humorous look at 50 common North American dumb birds is a perfect book for the birder and anti-birder alike. For those who have a disdain for birds, or for bird lovers with a sense of humor, this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and—let's face it—true. Featuring common North American birds such as the White-Breasted Butt Nugget and the Goddamned Canada Goose (or White-Breasted Nuthatch and Canada Goose for the layperson), Matt Kracht identifies all the idiots in your backyard and details exactly why they suck with humorous yet angry ink drawings. With The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, you won't need to wonder what all that racket is anymore! ENTERTAINING AND EDUCATIONAL: This uproarious guide to all things wings includes migratory maps, tips for birding, musings on the avian population, and lessons on the ethics of birdwatching. Plus, each entry is accompanied by facts about a bird's (annoying) call, its (dumb) migratory pattern, its (downright tacky) markings, and more. POPULAR AUTHOR: Matt Kracht is an amateur birder, writer, and illustrator who enjoys creating books that celebrate the humor inherent in life's absurdities. Based in Seattle, he enjoys gazing out the window at the beautiful waters of Puget Sound and making fun of birds. Other hilarious titles from Matt include The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole StupidWorld and OMFG, BEES! WELL REVIEWED: Critics recommend this laugh-out-loud funny spoof guide: "There are loads of books out there for bird lovers, but until now, nothing for those that love to hate birds. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America fills the void, packed with snarky illustrations that chastise the flying animals in a funny, profane way."—Uncrate "There are a lot of great bird field identification guides, but after a day afield with The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, you will never look at birds or birdwatching the same again...You need this book if you want to lighten up your birdwatching."—Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette Perfect for: Birdwatching and nature enthusiasts People who think birds are creepy or annoying (and people who love birds but also enjoy a good laugh) Anyone looking for the ultimate coffee table book or bar-top conversation starter Gift givers seeking a fun Mother's Day, Father's Day, birthday, or retirement gift Read more