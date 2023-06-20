Andersen Press

The Falling In Love Montage By Clara Smyth

Product Description Seventeen-year-old Saoirse has finished with exams and is facing a long hot summer before uni. She plans to party, get drunk, watch horror movies and forget all her troubles by kissing girls. Ever since the breakupocalypse with her ex Hannah, she's been alone and angry, dealing with the hole left in her family by her sick mother's absence. Worse, Dad drops a bombshell: he's remarrying at the end of the summer. Enter the scene: Ruby, who might just be the prettiest girl Saoirse's ever seen. A romcom fan and a believer in true love, Ruby challenges cynical Saoirse to try a summer romance with the serious parts left out, just like in the movies. But what happens when the falling in love montage ends? Industry Reviews "An outrageously comic, moving debut" -- Guardian "Funny, sexy and smart, The Falling in Love Montage is the romcom to beat all romcoms. I loved it" -- Cat Clarke "An emotionally stirring queer romance with witty, playful dialogue" * Publishers Weekly * "Audaciously fills a gap in queer romance. The novel's voice is delightfully brash and no-nonsense ... Smyth paints each character as a complex, messy, lifelike individual." * Kirkus * "[A] beautifully written rom-com about two girls" * The Big Issue *