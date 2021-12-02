United States
Augustinus Bader
The Face Oil
$230.00
At Augustinus Bader
The Face Oil KEY BENEFITS Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven pigmentation. Nourishes, hydrates and refines the skin - evening tone and smoothing texture, for a subtle, radiant glow. Promotes elasticity and strengthens the skin barrier, giving the skin a supple, plump feel. Antioxidants and antimicrobials defend against environmental aggressors while preventing signs of premature aging. Helps to maintain healthy skin microbiome. TFC8® supports cellular renewal and guides key ingredients to the cells. VISIBLE RESULTS 99% agree skin feels instantly hydrated with a healthy, radiant glow. 98% agree redness and irritation are visibly calmed. 97% agree skin looks and feels smoother. See clinical and user trials. ABOUT Silky, rich, fast-absorbing texture sinks immediately into the skin for instant benefits. No greasy residue. Formulated without irritants or allergens, fragrance free, non-pore-clogging. Free From List. See ingredients.