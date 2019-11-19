Olive & June

The Everything Box

$80.00

At Olive & June

I purchased the Spring Everything Box and couldn’t be happier! I had fallen out of love painting my nails at home. Investing in polishes and tools seemed tedious and expensive; plus my skills could never compare to the salon experience. However, Olive and June have reinvigorated my love for taking care of my nails! The kit offered everything I need, at a much more affordable price than purchasing the items separately. I love the easy to follow tutorial that helped me to give myself an Olive and June mani! While my skills still don’t compare to the professionals, I’m a whole lot closer!