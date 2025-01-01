This polish and kit is the freaking best. I followed the instructions/steps for prep and maintenance and my FIRST Olive & June manicure held up like gel ALL WEEK LONG. My mind is blown. I’m in love with this polish/these products. If you’re on the fence, just do it. Get the everything box, watch the tutorials, set aside a little time for yourself, and give yourself a manicure that you only thought was available at a salon.