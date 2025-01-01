Olive & June
The Everything Box
$80.00
At Olive & June
For the mani maximalist who wants it all, our complete collection of tools and your choice of 6 colors. Inside the Everything Box set you’ll find: Nail Polish Remover Pot to erase old polish and prep nails, Clean-Up Brush for easy touch-ups, flat-edge Nail Clipper, dual-grit Nail File, and Buffer Cube for shaping and smoothing, the Poppy universal polish bottle handle, 6 of our 7-free polishes, custom formulated Top Coat, and nourishing Cuticle Serum with cactus flower.
Reviews
“
This polish and kit is the freaking best.
"
Anonymous
This polish and kit is the freaking best. I followed the instructions/steps for prep and maintenance and my FIRST Olive & June manicure held up like gel ALL WEEK LONG. My mind is blown. I’m in love with this polish/these products. If you’re on the fence, just do it. Get the everything box, watch the tutorials, set aside a little time for yourself, and give yourself a manicure that you only thought was available at a salon.