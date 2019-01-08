Tess Brown Ayers

The Essential Guide To Gay And Lesbian Weddings

The original wedding planner for gay and lesbian couples—as fun and inspiring as ever in an updated third edition!Wedding planning is never easy—but for gay and lesbian couples, it presents unique challenges. On top of watching the budget and wrangling your family, you may be wondering: How should we word the invitations? Who can perform the ceremony? What should we say to those who ask, “...why?”This trusty guide—first published when legal same-sex marriage was just a dream—tackles all that and more. Tess Ayers and Paul Brown explain how to get the planning out of the way so you can enjoy your special day! Here are tips on finding the perfect venue, vows, outfits, cake, kit, and caboodle, as well as:• Creative workarounds (Have you considered a home wedding?)• Budget-friendly shortcuts (Supplement the tiered cake with a sheet cake.)• The latest trends (How to buck the traditions that don’t work for you.)• And sage wisdom, with a wink! (Rule #1: If you invite them, they may come!)If you’d rather stay crazy about each other than go crazy, The Essential Guide to Gay and Lesbian Weddings is for you!