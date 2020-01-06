M.M.LaFleur

The Elliott Trouser

$225.00

M.M. LaFleur

These flattering, wide-leg trousers feature pockets, front pleats that create a sharp line from the waist to the ankle, and an easy fit (because pants should be easy, you know?). This season, we’ve updated the Elliott in a machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant fabric that’s a fresh take on classic pinstripe. The pattern is created by weaving a twisted black and white yarn to give the effect of the pinstripe fading in and out. Bonus: We added a generous hem allowance to these pants, so you can tailor them to your preferred length. Machine-washable