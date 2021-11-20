Hill House

The Ellie Nap Dress

$125.00 $100.00

At Hill House

Machine Washable Meet the Nap Dress®. It’s our signature garment; soft, comfortable, and pretty enough to wear all day and night. The Ellie is an A-line Nap Dress® with elasticated smocking, ruffled shoulders and a tiered midi skirt. This versatile bestseller is a the perfect transitional style - pair it with our Luna Bodysuit for an extra layer. About the fabric: This is the perfect share of navy in our classic poplin fabric, designed to be work and loved for years to come.