Hill House Home

The Ellie Nap Dress

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

Mermaids as a cultural icon represent the inherent beauty-danger paradox of femininity and have appeared in art, literature, and folklore throughout history. We are fascinated by mermaids and created this print as an homage to all the beautiful and powerful women in our own lives. We worked with artist Leïla Dubus to create this custom print for our Nap Dress Summer 2021 drop. Mermaids, shells, cherries, and tiny watermelon seeds make this a perfect summer dress. Perfect with sneakers for a daytime look, swap in chunky heels for an evening out. We recommend ordering one size down. Alina is 5'10 and wears an XS and Josca is 5'10 and wears an XL in Mermaid.