Everlane

The Easy Straight Leg Chino

$58.00 $23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

As easy as it gets. The Easy Straight Leg Chino is comfortable from hip to hem, thanks to its lightweight cotton twill fabric, breathable silhouette, and pull-on waistband. It’s a straight-leg update on our Easy Chino—but it’s just as fuss-free.