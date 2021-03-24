Away

The Duffle

$225.00 $157.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

We partnered with our friend and lifelong traveler Rashida Jones on a collection that celebrates the natural beauty of the place she calls home. Made from durable canvas with vegan leather trim and a custom lining, this versatile carry-all is Rashida’s take on a travel classic. With a wide opening for easy access, it features thoughtful interior compartments for all your travel essentials.