The Drop

The Drop Women’s Theor Vegan Leather Trouser

$59.90

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported Polyester lining Pull On closure Machine Wash Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S and XXL The Drop is your inside source for must-have style inspiration from global influencers. Shop limited-edition collections and discover chic wardrobe essentials from Staples by the Drop. Look out for trend inspiration, exclusive brand collaborations, and expert styling tips from those in the know.