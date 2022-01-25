The Sill

The Day Off Bouquet Kit

Details Is there anything better than a beautiful day? We suggest a Day Off to take a Nature Walk. Breathe in the smell of freshly bloomed flowers, soak up the sun, and indulge in some R&R. We’ve partnered with fellow nature lovers Poppy Flowers on an exclusive collection* of floral design kits – it’s a great time to bring the outdoors in. This DIY floral bouquet kit is inspired by that vibrant, energetic feeling of having a day off. Whatever taking time for yourself looks like to you, we’re here to help celebrate it. Kit comes with an arrangement of fresh cut stems, plant food, and the option to include a glass vase to create one beautiful display. Note: We try our best to match the photo but substitutions are possible to ensure the freshest bouquet arrives at your door. *Limited Edition: excluded from discounts and promotions