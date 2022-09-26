Madewell

The Dadjean In Yorktown Wash

$138.00 $73.79

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The cut: Slouchy and slightly oversized, this boyfriend style was inspired by the kind of low-slung jeans you might steal from your dad's closet (you know, the one place where it's still pretty much the '90s). The fabric: Premium 100 percent cotton denim with old-school character and zero stretch. 11" long rise, slouchy and roomy through hip and thigh, 15 1/4" wide leg opening, 29" full-length inseam. Premium 100% cotton nonstretch Cone® denim. Rips and destruction. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NF146