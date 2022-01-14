Madewell

The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean In Fitzgerald Wash

$98.00 $75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

You asked for it—the curvy version of our best-selling vintage-inspired fit is here. Washed down for a supersoft finish, they've been reengineered for those with an hourglass shape (meaning, they have a narrower waist with a contoured band, a longer rise for a rounder booty and a little extra room at the hips and thighs). Call 'em "mom jeans"...if your mom was a '90s supermodel. We recommend getting these in your usual size—they'll feel tight at first but stretch out juuuuuuust enough after a couple of wears. 12 1/2" high rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, 13 1/4" tapered leg opening, 28" full-length inseam. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ Saitex factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Premium 100% cotton denim from Italy's renowned Candiani mill. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. K7526