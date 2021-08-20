Madewell

The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide A tapered style reengineered for those with an hourglass shape. The result? A narrower waist with a contoured band, a longer rise (for a rounder booty) and a little extra room at the hips and thighs. These are "mom jeans"...if your mom was a '90s supermodel. Plus, they're made of our best-selling Heritage Stretch denim that has an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel. Please note: Choose your regular size—these jeans were designed for curves, so no need to size up or down. 11 3/4" high rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, 13 1/2" tapered leg opening, 28" inseam. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ Saitex factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. 99% cotton/1% spandex comfort stretch denim. Magic Pockets. Machine wash. Import. 5'4" and below? Try our petite inseam; 5'9"-5'11"? Choose Tall. MC594