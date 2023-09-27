Everlane

The Curvy ’90s Cheeky® Jean

Our favorite throwback jean—minus the waist gap. Featuring the same extra-high rise, easy straight leg, and butt-boosting fit as our ’90s Cheeky® Jean, the Curvy ’90s Cheeky® Jean is specifically designed for hourglass shapes. That means we adjusted the hip-to-waist ratio to create a form-hugging fit through the hip and thigh. Fits close at the waist,so we recommend sizing up if you prefer more ease. And in true ’90s fashion, it’s made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim for that vintage-inspired look. Model Model is 5′10″, wearing a size 31 x 26.5" Inseam Fit Straight leg. Cropped at the ankle. Sits at high waist. Rise: 11.5", Leg opening: 13.75" (size 28) Rigid denim: Customers say this wash runs slightly small. If between sizes in our curvy fit size guide, we recommend sizing up. Ankle inseam: 26.5" Regular inseam: 28.5" Questions about fit? Contact Us