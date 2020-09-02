United States
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
The Cozychic Robe
$135.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Sumptuous and the ultimate in cozy best describe Barefoot Dreams new unisex heathered CozyChic® robe. We can’t say enough about this classic style that just got an upgrade with Barefoot Dreams heathered CozyChic® yarn. Open-front. Long sleeves. Self-tie. Front patch pockets. Polyester. Machine wash. Imported. SIZE & FITAbout 44" from shoulder to hem. Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4.