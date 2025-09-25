ChapStick

The Cozy Countdown Advent Calendar

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

The miffy wall rug is part of the series of miniature miffy rugs made of 100% New Zealand wool. Just like the floor rugs, the mini versions are hand-tufted in three different levels of pile heights for a 3D texture. The miffy wall rugs are backed with a loop so they can be used as the cutest wall art. Choose your favourite character or collect them all. The miffy wall rug is hand-tufted in India and certified with the GoodWeave label. The best assurance that no child labor is used and appropriate working conditions are complied. Besides, with every purchase you support programs that educate children. Features: 100% New Zealand wool, non-toxic dyes/inks, backing: 100% cotton High quality rug, 3D textured Designed in The Netherlands Hand-tufted by artisans in India Dimensions: 24 x 34 cm Care Instructions: Vacuum clean regularly. Clean with a damp cloth or absorb wet spots with dry towel. Professional cleaning recommend for big spots.