Summersalt

The Coziest Cashmere Blend Turtleneck

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

The Details Our best-selling silhouette is back in a luxurious cashmere-blend fabric. Brighten up your cold weather wardrobe with this colorblocked beauty with a high-low hem that's perfect with our leggings or paired with our cashmere-blend joggers. Trust us, this is the sweater you'll be reaching for all season long. The Fit COMPOSITION: 90% Extrafine Merino Wool, 10% Cashmere FABRIC: Our wool and cashmere fibers are sourced using cruelty free animal practices. The protein-based fibers of wool and cashmere allow this product to biodegrade without contributing to microplastic pollution.Natural fibers of wool and cashmere have a long lifespan allowing you to wear them again and again! FUNCTIONALITY: Super soft and cozy, lightweight, breathable, retains warmth, high level of wrinkle resistance EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry, cool iron if needed.