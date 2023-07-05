Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Thigh Society
The Cooling Shorts
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Thigh Society
Need a few alternatives?
SHAPERX
Tummy Control Shapewear Thong Bodysuit
BUY
$37.99
$47.99
Amazon
Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi
Airism Body Shaper Non-lined Half Shorts (mame Kurogouc
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Short
BUY
£49.00
Fabletics
Lapointe
Scuba Longsleeve Cutout Bodysuit
BUY
$490.00
LaPointe
More from Thigh Society
Thigh Society
Regular Rise
BUY
C$39.00
Thigh Society
More from Intimates
BAXXE
Defiance Bra Set (covert Cup, Glitterati Band)
BUY
$248.00
BAXXE
BAXXE
Defiance Bra Set (covert Cup, Prima Band)
BUY
$138.00
BAXXE
Innersy
Period Underwear High Waisted Panties
BUY
$25.99
Amazon
Thigh Society
The Cooling Shorts
BUY
$39.00
Thigh Society
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted