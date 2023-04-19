Maeve

The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Pants

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4123650590210; Color Code: 063 Magic Fabric It’s no illusion: This only-at-Anthro fabric is expertly engineered to sculpt as it stretches. It’s quite the trick, and it’s wowing everybody. Check out the reviews. Try it on for yourself. Because when the ta-da is how incredibly it fits and flatters, seeing is believing in our Magic Fabric. Only-at-Anthro Magic Fabric: Viscose, cotton, elastane Front and back pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 12.5" rise 26" inseam 10.5" leg opening Petite: 12.25" rise 24" inseam 10.5" leg opening Plus: 12" rise 25" inseam 12" leg opening Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.