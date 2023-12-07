Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Faux Leather Pants
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Faux Leather Pants
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-leg Pant In Satin
BUY
$108.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Petite Harlow Wide-leg Pant In Satin
BUY
$108.00
Madewell
SPANX
Airessentials Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$138.00
SPANX
More from Maeve
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Faux Leather Pants
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Colette Faux Leather Skirt
BUY
$84.50
$130.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Sequin Pants
BUY
$138.60
$198.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Colette Metallic Maxi Skirt
BUY
$89.95
$138.00
Anthropologie
More from Pants
Anthropologie
Flannel Pajama Pants
BUY
$50.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Faux Leather Pants
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Ethan Satin Pant
BUY
$159.60
$228.00
Reformation
Reformation
Mason Linen Pant
BUY
$106.80
$178.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted