Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Buffy
The Cloud Comforter
$130.00
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Buffy
Our original cloud-like comforter is covered in super-soft eucalyptus fabric and filled with layers of 100% recycled fiber for that snuggled up feeling.
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$219.00
$186.15
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Anthropologie
Stitched Linen Duvet Cover
$268.00
$79.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Bedsure
Sherpa Fleece Blanket
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Brooklinen
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
$59.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
More from Buffy
Buffy
The Cloud Comforter
$130.00
from
Buffy
BUY
Buffy
Breeze Comforter (full/queen)
$220.00
from
Buffy
BUY
Buffy
The Cloud
$130.00
from
Buffy
BUY
Buffy
The Cloud
$130.00
from
Buffy
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$219.00
$186.15
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Anthropologie
Stitched Linen Duvet Cover
$268.00
$79.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Bedsure
Sherpa Fleece Blanket
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Brooklinen
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
$59.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted