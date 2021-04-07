United States
Solid and Striped
The Cleo Bottom Black
$84.00$42.00
At Solid and Striped
The Cleo Bottom offers a low rise, moderate coverage silhouette. Designed in our classic black fabrication this suit offers optimal flexibility to mix and match. Pair these bottoms with the coordinating Cleo top or any of our Classics Collection black tops. Complete your look with our Savannah Skirt in Watermelon Stripe or our Technicolor Mosaic Pareo to brighten up your summertime look.