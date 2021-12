The Class by Taryn Toomey

The Class: Beyond Resolutions

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Class by Taryn Toomey

The Class is launching Beyond Resolutions, a 4-week program about making deeper shifts within you that go long past January. Launching in January 2022, members of this journey will receive 5 videos per week including 3 full Classes and 2 recovery/meditation sessions.