Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Margaux
The City Sandal
$345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Margaux
Need a few alternatives?
FP Collection
Winona Wedge Sandals
BUY
$69.95
$138.00
Free People
FP Collection
Almost Paradise Platform Sandals
BUY
$49.95
$128.00
Free People
Mango x Simon Miller
Irregular Leather Platform Sandals
BUY
£119.99
£229.99
Mango
Mach & Mach
Double Bow Flat Pumps
BUY
$855.00
Farfetch
More from Margaux
Margaux
The Demi
BUY
$225.00
Margaux
Margaux
The Downtown Boot
BUY
$398.00
Margaux
Margaux
The Demi Ballet Flat
BUY
$198.00
Zappos
Margaux
The Demi
BUY
$178.00
Margaux
More from Sandals
FP Collection
Winona Wedge Sandals
BUY
$69.95
$138.00
Free People
FP Collection
Almost Paradise Platform Sandals
BUY
$49.95
$128.00
Free People
Mango x Simon Miller
Irregular Leather Platform Sandals
BUY
£119.99
£229.99
Mango
Mach & Mach
Double Bow Flat Pumps
BUY
$855.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted