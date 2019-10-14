Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Bershka
The Chunky Shoe Style Fashion Girls Are Wearing In Paris
£39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Black ankle boots with stretchy technical material.
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Leather Black Chelsea Boots
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
& Other Stories
Croc Leather Knee High Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Dr Martens
Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Chelsea Boot
$180.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Blundstone
Original Series Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
$194.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Bershka
Bershka
Leather Cowboy Boots
$129.00
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
Elastic Track-sole Ankle Boots
$54.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
Crewneck Sweater
$39.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
High Neck Sweater
$19.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Boots
Prada
Novo Chelsea Boot
£664.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Leather Black Chelsea Boots
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Mango
Wellies
£79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Knee High Heeled Boots
$79.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted