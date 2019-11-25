Chartwell Books

The CBD Handbook shows you a multitude of creative ways to use CBD oil, from food to bath products. Cannabidiol (commonly called CBD oil) boasts a slew of positive effects on mental and physical health, whether it's consumed or applied topically. It comes from the Cannabis plant and is one of many chemicals produced by it. Unlike THC, CBD has no psychoactive effects and is legal for use throughout the United States. Since it's legalization, CBD has been everywhere and there's no shortage of uses for the product. But rather than blandly putting it in your coffee every morning, The CBD Handbook shows creative ways to treat yourself and your friends to a little dose of this trending "essential oil"&mdash-including delicious main courses, next level drinks, pet treats, bath bombs and other pampering needs, and more. Tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your CBD oil of choice are peppered throughout. Whether it's used to calm an anxious animal, soothe sensitive skin, or reduce chronic pain, these recipes guide you through the most valuable and interesting uses of CBD oil. If you're new to or curious about CBD oil and what you can do with it, this is the book for you.