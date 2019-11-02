Legacy Records

The Carter Family Across Generations

$15.79

Buy Now Review It

The generation of the Carter Family credited with the “big bang” that started the genre that would come to be known as country music with four successive generations of Carter kin, including “Carter Girls” Helen, June and Anita as well as Carlene Carter and John Carter Cash are heard on The Carter Family - Across Generations. The album project has been the focus of producer John Carter Cash’s efforts for the past few years and will be released October 18 by Reviver Entertainment Group’s Legacy label