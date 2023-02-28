Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Christy Dawn
The Carson Sweater
£225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Christy Dawn
Need a few alternatives?
Christy Dawn
The Sonny Sweater
BUY
£200.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Carson Sweater
BUY
£225.00
Christy Dawn
Meshki
Jovie Oversized Knit Jumper - Off White
BUY
£45.00
Meshki
Amano
Mystique Flower Alpaca Po Natural
BUY
£265.00
Amano
More from Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Carson Sweater
BUY
£225.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Sonny Pant
BUY
£225.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Sonny Sweater
BUY
£200.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Carson Sweater
BUY
£225.00
Christy Dawn
More from Sweaters
Stripe & Stare
Sweatshirt - Khaki
BUY
£40.00
£80.00
Stripe & Stare
Christy Dawn
The Carson Sweater
BUY
£225.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Sonny Sweater
BUY
£200.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Carson Sweater
BUY
£225.00
Christy Dawn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted