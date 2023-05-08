Carl Friedrik

The Carry-on

$445.00

Buy Now Review It

At Carl Friedrik

Show your scalp some love and bid farewell to a dry, itchy and flaky skin. Thanks to the power of prebiotics, our cleanse shampoo helps target the root cause by cleansing, exfoliating and hydrating your scalp. Think of it as skincare for your scalp. Your scalp needs a strong skin barrier and a well-balanced skin microbiome to thrive. Our Crown Cleanse Shampoo formula instantly hydrates and cleanses the scalp’s surface so you, and your scalp’s microbiome, can live your best life.